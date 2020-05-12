ROCK SPRINGS -- Officers of the Rock Springs Police Department were dispatched Monday in regards to Edwin Nieblas, who is reported to be a runaway.
He is 16 years old and was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt, white pants, and a dark colored baseball style hat. Nieblas left his phone at his residence, did not have access to any money, and it is unknown where he might have gone, according to a press release.
Those who see Nieblas and have information are asked to call RSPD detectives at 352-1588 or the main dispatch line after hours at 362-6575.
