ROCK SPRINGS – A Rock Springs man was arrested Thursday for reckless endangerment after allegedly shooting a pistol.
The Rock Springs Police Department responded around 2:48 a.m. July 23 to a man firing a gun at Joe’s Liquor and Bar at 516 Elk St.
Upon arrival at the parking lot, officers made contact with Keegan Stocks, 43, of Rock Springs. Police said they determined that Keegan had fired several rounds from a pistol. There was minimal damage to a dumpster, but no one was injured, according to a press release.
Stocks was arrested for alleged reckless endangerment involving death or serious bodily injury; drunk in public, first offense; breach of peace; and interference with a peace officer.
Bond was set at $1,200 cash or surety, and Stocks has seen been released from the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
