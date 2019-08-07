ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Police Department is seeking information on a runaway teen, Jacob Whipps.
Whipps stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and has hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen at 11:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5.
Whipps is not believed to be in danger. However, the RSPD is asking for the public’s help to determine his whereabouts. If you have information regarding his location, please contact Cpl. Michael Nielson at 307-352-1575 or send a message to www.facebook.com/pg/RockSpringsPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.