ROCK SPRINGS -- Sweetwater County School District No. 1 announced its policy for free and reduced-price meals for children unable to pay the full price of meals served under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program. Each school and the office of the Central Administration Building have a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party.
SNAP AND FDPIR BENEFITS AND FOSTER CHILDREN
Families participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations, or foster children can be directly certified for free lunch and breakfast without completing a meal benefit income application. Contact the school to check on the student’s direct certification status.
TANF/POWER (NON CUSTODIAL)
Students that the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families or Program on Work Employment and Responsibility (POWER) categories can be certified for free lunch and breakfast after a meal benefit income application is completed by the adult. The adult must include the adult household member’s signature and the appropriate case number.
HOMELESS, MIGRANTS AND RUNAWAYS
Students determined to be homeless, migrant or runaway by the school homeless liaison will receive free lunch and breakfast. Contact the school for more information.
HOUSEHOLDS DETERMINING ELIGIBILITY BY INCOME
Students can be eligible for free or reduced lunches and breakfasts by completing a meal benefit income application. It must include all members of the household and their income, the last four digits of the primary adult’s Social Security number and signature. Forms can be obtained through the school.
Information provided on the application will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility and may be verified at any time during the school year by school or other program officials. Applications may be submitted at any time during the year.
Under the provisions of the free and reduced price policy, Free/Reduced Secretary Andie Bodenhagen will review applications and determine eligibility. Parents or guardians dissatisfied with the ruling of the official may wish to discuss the decision with the determining official on an informal basis. Parents wishing to make a formal appeal may make a request either orally or in writing to Superintendent Kelly McGovern at 3550 Foothill Blvd., Rock Springs, WY 82901 for a hearing on the decision.
If a household member becomes unemployed or if the household size increases, the household should contact the school. The household may be eligible for benefits if the household’s income is at or below the levels shown.
The information provided by the household is confidential and will be used only for purposes of determining eligibility and verifying data unless specific written consent is given.
