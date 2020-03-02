SWEETWATER COUNTY — Portions of Interstate 80 are expected to remain closed until Tuesday across southern Wyoming due to winter conditions and crashes.
Multiple vehicles crashed on I-80 at milepost 184 near Creston Junction on Sunday, March 1. The Interstate remained closed in both directions between Wamsutter and Creston Junction as crash cleanup work continued Monday in the westbound lanes.
I-80 was also closed eastbound between Evanston and Creston Junction and westbound from Wamsutter to Laramie. As of 10 a.m. on Monday, the estimated opening time was between noon and 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
Wyoming Highway 430 was closed Monday to through traffic between Rock Springs and the Colorado State Line.
