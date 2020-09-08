CHEYENNE — Due to Tuesday's snowstorm, much of Interstate 80 has been closed across southern Wyoming.
As of 10 a.m. I-80 was closed in both directions from Evanston to Rock Springs and Rawlins to Cheyenne. The westbound lanes remained open between Rock Springs and Rawlins. The estimated opening time for closed sections remained unknown as of 9 a.m.
Shortly before 10 a.m., the westbound lanes at milepost 140 near Patrick Draw were blocked due to multiple crashes, according the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Otherwise, conditions reported in westbound lanes between Rock Springs and Rawlins were slick in spots with snowfall and strong winds.
U.S. Highway 191 was closed from mile marker 502, southbound closure gate near Rock Springs, to the Utah state line. U.S. 191 between Rock Springs and Pinedale was open in both directions after being closed between Rock Springs and Farson for a period of time.
Winter weather will continue over central and southern portions through Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather service. Strong to high northeast winds are expected to continue across southern Wyoming, especially along the I-80 corridor. Light snow will continue Tuesday night over southern Wyoming.
