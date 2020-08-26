GREEN RIVER — Rocky Mountain Power has announced that power will be shut off late Thursday night for more than 1,000 customers in Green River.
The company said the outage is needed to install a mobile substation. The outage is scheduled from 11 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27 night to 2 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28. Affected homeowners with a listed phone number should have been called by Rocky Mountain Power informing them of the interruption in service.
Areas to be affected include Flaming Gorge Way, Railroad Avenue, Second 3rd North, 1st West, Virginia Circle, Sunset, Blake St., Wild Horse Canyon, 8th West and more.
For more information, call Rocky Mountain Power at 1-888-221-7070. The job number is 17243953.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.