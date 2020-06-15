Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Windy and becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High 74F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.