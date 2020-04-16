ROCK SPRINGS — The preliminary hearing for a Rock Springs man charged with alleged attempted second-degree murder has been continued for the third time.
Alexander Vincent Ray Cave, 27, is now scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. on May 27 in Sweetwater County Third Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing. It was originally set for Feb. 12 before being continued to March 11 then April 15.
Cave was arrested and charged with alleged attempted second-degree murder in the stabbing of Rafael Magana, 26, on Jan. 29 at the 900 block of Walnut Street in Rock Springs. The incident was reported to the Rock Springs Police Department when Magana sought medical attention at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.
Cave also faces a parole violation charge. Bond has been set at $250,000 cash or surety plus $1,000 cash or surety for the parole violation charge. He remains in custody at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
