GREEN RIVER — A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Third Circuit Court of Sweetwater County for a Green River man charged with alleged attempted first-degree murder and interference with a peace officer.
Bradley Setzer, 39, was arrested Sunday after law enforcement responded to a report of a domestic violence assault. Green River police officers met with a woman who was injured when Setzer allegedly shot through a glass door.
Setzer had left the scene prior to their arrival, and the woman was transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County by emergency personnel. Officers located the Setzer’s vehicle and placed him under arrest.
Setzer made an initial appearance before Judge John Prokos on Wednesday, where his bond was set at $900,000 cash or surety.
