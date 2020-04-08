ROCK SPRINGS — A joint preliminary hearing for a Green River couple charged with allegedly embezzling from the Green River Fire Department’s Foundation fund has been continued and will be conducted as separate hearings in Sweetwater County Circuit Court.
Green River Fire Department Chief Michael Nomis, 50, and his wife, Stephanie Nomis, 46, were arrested March 2 by Sweetwater County Sheriff’s deputies, assisted by special agents from the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation’s Southwest Enforcement Team.
A joint preliminary hearing had been set for Wednesday, April 8. The preliminary hearing for Michael Nomis is now scheduled at 1 p.m. on April 21. The preliminary hearing for his wife Stephanie Nomis is set for 9:30 a.m. on May 27.
Michael Nomis is charged with alleged felony theft and wrongful appropriation of public property. Stephanie Nomis is charged with alleged felony theft. In Wyoming, theft of $1,000 or more is a felony punishable by a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment and $10,000 fine; and wrongful appropriation of public property is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year of imprisonment and a $1,000 fine. At their initial appearance in Circuit Court on March 3, bond for both was set at $15,000 cash or surety.
In November of 2019, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s detectives served search warrants to obtain bank records associated with the GRFD Foundation, according to a press release. In January, detectives served additional search warrants at Green River City Hall and GRFD for corresponding and related financial records.
According to court documents, a comparison of bank statements with related financial records from the time period of August 2016 through January 2020 revealed a total of at least $125,000 from the three foundation accounts and the social fund that was either missing and now accounted for through the course of the investigation, or that is still unaccounted for and remains under investigation.
