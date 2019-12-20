ROCK SPRINGS – The development of the Sweetwater Station Addition returned before the Rock Springs City Council on Tuesday. Following comments for and against a plan to increase the number of planned lots from 28 to 55, the council voted 7-0 with two abstaining to approve the resolution accepting the preliminary development plan. More work is required before a final plat is ready, and while some expressed optimism that a compromise could be reached, others said they expected a stalemate to continue.
Before public comments on the resolution, City Planner Laura Leigh outlined the planned unit development, or PUD, process. She described a PUD as a mini zoning district that overlays a specific property and allows for deviations in the underlying zoning. It can grant differences in lot size requirements, density, and setbacks, but it must be consistent with the city’s comprehensive plan.
The passage of a PUD mirrors the process for zoning changes. It starts with a concept plan and informal review by Planning and Zoning. A preliminary development plan follows with a formal public hearing review. If that passes, then they move on to establishing a final development plan.
Leigh noted staff can make minor changes to a PUD like shifting a building location due to unforeseen circumstances, but major changes like revisions to density, street layouts or uses requires a new preliminary development plan.
“And that is what we have tonight,” she said.
Going back to 2000, she said Rock Springs established rural estates zoning with an interest in allow a limited number of horses on property in city limits. She said it was not originally meant to be about lot size. A Planning and Zoning subcommittee debated the issue and looked at concerns including upkeep, manure, drainage, odors and the necessary lot size for proper exercise and care of animals.
The Planning and Zoning Commission adopted the subcommittee’s recommendations, which included a 1-acre minimum, which the city expanded to 2 acres when adopted in January 2003.
While the Sweetwater Station was later annexed by the city of Rock Springs and development commenced on the first phase of the project, work remains stalled on phase one. Many Sweetwater Station sent letters or spoke at the meeting in favor of keeping the current lot requirements, while some residents said changes were required for development to commence.
In July and August, a proposal to change the number of lots in phase to from 28 to 73 failed in a 4-3-2 vote.
Leigh said a new preliminary plat was filed in October, which passed the Planning and Zoning Commission with a unanimous recommendation. If it passed the City Council, Leigh said additional details would need to be worked out.
The city received a petition in opposition to the preliminary plan on Dec. 11 signed by 45% of the landowners within 140 feet of the proposed PUD. This included 17 people in Sweetwater Station, two outside the addition but within the 140-foot range and one landowner beyond the range.
With more than 20% of the landowners opposed to the plan, the council had to meet a 75% standard to pass the preliminary plan.
Jay Schneiders, a Sweetwater Station resident, spoke against the plan. He said he disagreed with the P&Z’s conclusion that the PUD confirmed with the city comprehensive plan and the expectation that the land remain low density.
“This is a different animal,” he said.
Schneiders said the home owners association is opposed to the plan. Since it must agree to the PUD before the plan it finalized, he said a vote on Tuesday would be premature, put the project in limbo and waste everyone’s time. He suggested a plan be put forward that was acceptable to the HOA before the city took action.
“A vote by the council will be against the property owners and accomplish nothing,” Schneiders said.
Robert DeBernardi spoke in favor of the preliminary plan, saying it would provide economic development, which is for the good of the community.
Councilman Rob Zotti said the council had to vote on what was in front of them, regardless of what concerns may be in play.
Councilman Billy Shalata noted the homeowners association indicated it would be happy with 42 lots, so they’re “13 lots away from a solution.”
When the resolution went before the council later in the meeting, Councilmen David Halter, Tim Savage, Shalata, David Tate and Zotti and Councilwomen Glennise Wendorf and Jeannie Demas voted for the preliminary PUD. Mayor Tim Kaumo and Councilman Keaton West abstained from the vote.
OTHER BUSINESS
— Board appointments included Stephanie Harsha, first term on the Beautification/Tree Committee; Clark Robinson, fifth Term on the Combined Communication Joint Powers Board; Blake Manus, first term on the Planning and Zoning Commission; Charlie Van Over, second term on the Police Civil Service Commission; and Cathy Flansburg, first term on the Rock Springs Historical Museum Board.
All council votes were unanimous except the one for Robinson, where Councilman David Halter abstained. It was noted that Robinson has served on the board for 15 years.
— Seth Atkinson was honored for earning his Eagle Scout Award. He explained how his service project involved building raised garden beds for the members of Able Hands to “give them control over something and feel better.” Able Hands provides habilitation services to individuals with traumatic brain injuries and developmental disabilities.
“You’re going to go far,” Mayor Kaumo told Atkinson. “Keep up the great work.”
— The council discussed selling a stretch of city property to be used for resident parking on Blue Sage Way. Though Tom James is the only person to indicate an interest in the land, if the city follows through with the proposal, it would go to the highest bidder.
At earlier meetings there were discussions about leasing the land, but James and some council members said they were more interested in the sale of the land.
— The meeting concluded with an executive session on litigation. After the session ended, the council voted for staff to proceed as directed in the meeting.
