ROCK SPRINGS -- In anticipation of another “great night” of football at Rock Springs High School and in an effort to help minimize the long lines to get tickets for the game, Sweetwater County School District No. 1 is offering presale tickets at both the Central Administration Building and at Rock Springs High School.
Starting Thursday people can stop by either location during normal school hours and get tickets.
“We will also have two cash boxes available at the west gate next to the big parking lot (one for season passes/senior citizens and one for nightly tickets) and one cash box available at the east entrance to help with minimize the congestion,” a press release states.
Friday's game against Cheyenne Central High School starts at 6 p.m. at Tigers Stadium.
“We look forward to everyone attending this Friday!" the release concludes. "Go Tigers!"
