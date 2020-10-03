ROCK SPRINGS -- A child attending preschool at the Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center’s Rock Springs facility tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center Executive Director Cristy Pelham, the child who tested positive, along with the other students and staff in the child's class will be quarantined.
Sweetwater County Public Health has concluded contact tracing, and no further health risk has been determined, a press release stated.
People can call Sweetwater County Public Health with any questions or concerns at 307-922-5390.
