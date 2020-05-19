GREEN RIVER — There will be some changes to the primary election in August in Sweetwater County due to COVID-19 concerns.
Sweetwater County commissioners voted Tuesday to approve a resolution to establish the Sweetwater County Courthouse as an absentee polling location and counting center.
People will be allowed to go to the courthouse prior to Election Day, fill out an absentee ballot and put it into a voting machine. The machine will accommodate voters from all districts and precincts within the county. The resolution states that the polling place will be open the same hours as the courthouse on normal business days during the time period allowed for absentee voting.
In a presentation to commissioners, County Clerk Cindy Lane said the typical absentee ballot period is 45 days before the election. Lane said the county clerk is allowed to change hours of operation and limit the number of days the absentee polling place is open. The County Clerk’s Office is in the process of deciding how that will look for Sweetwater County.
At Tuesday’s regular commission meeting via Zoom, Lane also provided an update on election directives issued by Secretary of State Edward Buchanan to comply with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations and to protect Wyoming voters and election officials from exposure to the novel coronavirus.
County clerks have been directed to provide masks and gloves to election judges to wear at all times. Public surfaces and voting machines must be sanitized frequently.
At least four judges should be appointed for each polling place so that curbside voting will be available to all voters with special needs. That is a change from the recommended three judges. The fourth judge take a ballot out that is covered with a privacy sleeve.
Election judges as well as voters have to be 6 feet apart at polling locations. Public polling places must have sufficient space to accommodate public spacing protocols. The number of polling places in each county should be consolidated to at least one but no more than seven at the discretion of the county clerk.
Clerk said this requirement will not affect candidate filing since precincts and districts will remain the same even though polling locations could change. Lane said she is in the process of visiting voting locations in the county to make sure they have adequate space. If there’s not, staff will have to look for larger facilities.
The number of polling places in Sweetwater County is going to go from 22 to seven, Lane confirmed. Commissioner Jeff Smith asked Lane how she felt about that. Lane replied that she doesn’t feel great about it, but will do what needs to be done.
She said people will be encouraged to vote by absentee ballot, and that is why she requested the courthouse be designated an absentee polling place. That way, people who cast absentee ballots can still come in person and watch their ballot go into the machine, Lane said.
Commissioner Roy Lloyd said it seems like consolidating polling place numbers seems kind of contrary to what counties would want to do in this situation. Commission Chairman Randy “Doc” Wendling said he agreed.
Lane said the focus of the directives and absentee polling place resolution are on the primary election, but they could also apply to the general election in November if necessary.
OTHER BUSINESS
— Commissioners decided to continue to meet via Zoom even though the courthouse is now open to the public due to spacing and other concerns. The three options considered for future meetings were to move back into commission chambers, continue meeting via Zoom or to meet at the Sweetwater County Justice Center while commission chambers are remodeled, in part to address spacing considerations and upgrade audio/visual equipment. As part of the decision, commissioners requested an estimate as soon as possible of the cost to remodel commission chambers at the courthouse.
— After a lengthy discussion about the salary of the county’s accounting manager, Commissioner Wally Johnson said that if there is a problem with a salary, it should go to the department head first and then in private with human resources. He said county employees should not be put in the middle of it. If necessary, the issue could go before commissioners in an executive session. Wendling agreed those types of things need to take place in executive session.
— Kilgore Construction, doing business as Lewis & Lewis, was awarded the bid for the Firehole Road repair project for $126,470.03.
— Commissioners approved a one-year extension for the University of Utah to continue to provide emergency department services at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.
— A memorandum of understanding was approved between Sweetwater County and the Sweetwater Events Complex to share staff for the summer of 2020. Under the agreement, the fair board will provide three full-time employees to the county from May to October of 2020.
