VERNAL, Utah — The Ashley National Forest (ANF) comprises 1.3 million acres located in the northeastern portion of Utah and southwestern portion of Wyoming. National Forest System lands are located in three major areas: the northern and southern slopes of the Uinta Mountains, the Wyoming Basin, and the Tavaputs Plateau.
The vast Uinta Mountains watershed within the forest boundary provides vital water supplies for power, industry, farm, and city use in Utah, Nevada, Wyoming, and California. Sheep, cattle, and horses graze under permit on over a half million acres of the forest each season. Timber is managed in harmony with other resources to ensure a continuing supply and a quality environment. Over 2.5 million visitors come to the forest each year to participate in outstanding outdoor recreation activities, such as boating, fishing, camping, hiking, backpacking, horseback riding, cross-country skiing, and snowmobiling.
In 2019, the ANF continued its work to serve the forest and the people who enjoy it by completing several important projects and adding new members to the ANF team.
WINTER TRACK SURVEYS
Early in the year, ANF completed annual winter track surveys to help determine the density of snowshoe hare populations and to detect any lynx or wolverine activity across the forest.
Snow-tracking surveys depend on conditions that may vary across regions and over time, and in some areas snow tracking may seldom be possible. The minimum requirement is snow deep and soft enough for identifiable footprints to register. If possible, rangers will wait until the second morning after a snowfall to allow tracks to accumulate. This allows the animals time to lay down trails, but is not so long that tracks of other animals make it difficult to find those of the target species.
Modern tracking goes beyond sketching a track and recording a few measurements. Biologists must know how to measure prints, identify gait patterns, recognize pattern changes with speed, interpret behavior, and document field evidence. Decisions about the presence of rare species will often rest solely on track evidence.
The high probability of detection associated with snow-track surveys makes this method useful for documenting populations of Canada lynx in areas where their status is uncertain.
BADLANDS ATV TRAIL
One of ANF’s projects was working to create connector trails for the Badlands ATV trail on the South Unit of the Duchesne/Roosevelt Ranger District from Avintaquin Campground to Highway 191.
This connector will allow for a connection to Argyle Canyon. Much of this segment follows existing logging roads and opens the Avintaquin Campground for ATV use to and from campsites to allow for a stop along the tour route.
This trail section is constructed to accommodate OHV non-highway vehicles with a width less than 60 inches.
BLASTING PROGRAM AND FLOODING ABATEMENT
In July, ANF blasters collapsed two unauthorized mine shafts in Dry Fork Canyon on the Flaming Gorge-Vernal Ranger District. The closures not only assisted the law enforcement officers conducting this activity, but also addressed the safety hazard of open mine shafts on the forest.
In August, ANF did a flood abatement project on the Dry Gulch Creek Road (FSR 122) on the Roosevelt-Duchesne Ranger District. This project helped the engineering group address the floodwaters that were compromising the stability of the road, as well as the integrity of a cattle guard, in this area. The project drained the water, which was backed up behind a beaver dam, to a more manageable level to help them restore the travel way in this area.
SHEEP CREEK BANK STABILIZATION
A bend of Sheep Creek had caused the channel to undercut the streambank and the hillslope above. Unfortunately above that portion of the stream channel, the outboard section of road was being compromised and overtime would have become a public safety hazard. In addition both Wyoming Department of Game and Fish and Utah Department of Wildlife Resources rely on this road as an access point to the mouth of Sheep Creek, where they collect Kokanee salmon eggs. The project site is located along Forest Service Road 504 that parallels Sheep Creek about one-quarter mile upstream from Flaming Gorge.
The stream channel was realigned to have a more sinuous state. Large boulders were placed around five feet out from the toe of the slope and a gradation of smaller rock was placed to a height above the anticipated 100-year flow water level. Locally removed soil and vegetation from the channel realignment was placed within the rock slope protection in order to allow vegetation to bind material and allow for additional slope stability. Soil and vegetation was also used to fill in the deep scour pool that had developed at the base of the hill slope. Large rock was then used to create a stream barb that redirected the flow away from the toe of the slope.
Project timing was very limited as late spring and early summer can have excessive amounts of flow due to snowmelt runoff, therefore limiting work within the stream channel.
YELLOWSTONE BRIDGE REPLACEMENT
The Yellowstone Bridge on Forest Road 119 in Yellowstone Canyon on the Roosevelt-Duchesne Ranger District was replaced in October 2019. The original bridge was built in 1958 and had reached the end of its lifespan.
The new Yellowstone Bridge is a prefabricated steel structure 80 feet long and 24 feet wide. It is 18 feet longer than the original bridge and spans the original Civilian Conservation Corps masonry abutments which were preserved.
The new bridge was installed with a contract to CKC Field Service in Altamont, Utah. Funding for the new bridge was obtained through a Federal Highways program. The demolition and installation of the new bridge cost $587,000 and was completed four days ahead of schedule.
BRANT PETERSEN SERVING AS ACTING ANF SUPERVISOR
In October 2019, Brant Petersen, an Idaho City district ranger, was appointed to serve as the acting ANF supervisor. Petersen said in a statement:
“I started my career with the Forest Service as a forester in Region 4 on the Boise National Forest in 1995. During my career I have had the opportunity to work on the Boise, Payette and Deschutes national forests in engineering and recreation.
"I have a bachelor’s degree in forestry, with a minor in engineering. I love working for the Forest Service and I am very excited to start in my new temporary detail position on the Ashley National Forest and eager to take on the new challenges it will bring.
"My wife Krista is a nurse practitioner in Boise, Idaho, we have a daughter Kassidi, a son Tanner, both are now in college and we have three dogs. I spend the majority of my free time with my family and friends rafting, skiing and traveling.
"I look forward to working with you all in my new capacity!”
HUNTER WATKINS JOINED ENGINEERING STAFF
Hunter Watkins, a Baylor University graduate with a major in engineering and a minor in business administration, joined the engineering department in the Forest Supervisor’s Office as a civil engineer through the Pathways Program. He is supervised by Lance Valentine.
Hunter has lived in Kansas City, Missouri, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sammamish, Washington, Southern California and Waco, Texas.
Hunter’s hobbies include swimming and reading, and when he joined he said he looked forward to exploring the outdoor activities offered on the Ashley National Forest.
CURTIS BOOHER NAMED DISTRICT RANGER
Curtis Booher was recently selected as the district ranger for the Flaming Gorge/Vernal Ranger District on the Ashley National Forest in Manila, Utah.
Booher described his new assignment as a “dream come true” and said, “I am honored to have been given the opportunity to serve at such a national treasure,” citing the Uinta Mountains, the Green River, the boundless landscape and gorgeous Flaming Gorge Reservoir.
Booher's Initial goals in his new role as district ranger include sustaining and enhancing forest restoration, collaboration, tribal consultation and recreation management. He added that he is looking forward to working with the local communities, businesses and partners in providing a multitude of opportunities, experiences and services.
He has a combined background in natural resource management and public safety. He spent much of his early career as a firefighter and law enforcement ranger with the National Park Service and California State Parks. He also worked for state and municipal agencies as an investigator and detective. He returned to natural resource management with the Bureau of Land Management in 2010 as a ranger in the Black Rock Desert of northern Nevada, and as lead river ranger on the Deschutes and John Day Rivers in Central Oregon. He has also served as an acting deputy district ranger and recreation manager on the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area in Northeast Oregon, and a natural resource specialist on the Six Rivers National Forest in northern California. Booher most recently served as a district ranger on the Coronado National Forest in Arizona.
He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Oklahoma in social science/organizational administration with a minor in natural resource management. Booher and his wife Maureen have six grown children and six grandchildren. They are looking forward to hiking, hunting, fishing, boating and kayaking with their family, and making new friends and acquaintances in the area. The Boohers are enjoying the brisk weather and beautiful scenery as they settle into Manila, Utah, with their two dogs.
