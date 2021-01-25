ROCK SPRINGS – Public comments on a proposed budget reduction plan at Western Wyoming Community College stressed the importance of Mustang instructors and preserving a quality experience for students. The college anticipates a $2.3 million to $2.4 million shortfall in the 2021-22 fiscal year, and cost-saving recommendations include ending 15 jobs, including 13 that are currently filled, and additional benefit reductions. Even if the Board of Trustees passes all the recommendations, it is anticipated that Western will still be about half a million short and will need to use reserves to make up the rest. Trustees are scheduled to meet Thursday to vote on the plan.
During a virtual meeting on Jan. 21, more than 100 people turned out to ask questions about the proposed budget cuts, praise hardworking staff, and encourage the board to be fair and transparent in its decision making.
Regina Clark, president of the Western board of trustees, said the financial outlook is very concerning to the public. She said they knew the size of cuts that would be necessary and that the college administration has worked to collect data and make fair decisions, but that still does not make the hard choices easy.
“This is something that not any of us wanted to do,” she said.
She teared up as she talked about the personal impact these proposals would have.
“We know at the end of the day this is effecting human beings,” Clark said. “This is not just numbers and pieces of papers.”
Western President Kim Dale said they recognize that this is a unique time.
PUBLIC COMMENTS
— Western staff member Kit Kofed raised multiple issues on behalf of the Wyoming Education Association. Kofed said they recognize that layoffs are a necessity and called for the greatest degree of transparency possible about the decision-making process.
She said the staff had received summaries of the numbers used to review degree programs but their requests for the raw figures were denied. Kofed also questioned why the calculations used fall 2020 figures instead of a more representative semester or why it focused on the number of graduates instead of current majors. To protect the institutions’ cultural health, she said more information and explanations should be provided.
— Staff member Jen Stone said careful consideration should be applied when making cuts to departments. She said her department has been understaffed but still carries a substantial workload and asked, “When is enough, enough?”
— Ryan Desmond, a nontraditional student majoring in psychology, said “tonight is a night many of us knew was coming” and questioned why some departments saw more job eliminations than others. He repeated his message from fall 2020 when the board was considering cuts, and said trustees need to consider students. With the elimination of instructors, he is worried students won’t be able to complete their degrees as planned.
“Look at them and think long and hard on their best interests,” Desmond said.
He added the trustees have the power to decide their futures, and they should wield it with reverence and thoughtfulness.
Desmond also read a letter on behalf of a student who could not attend the meeting voicing similar concerns about Mustangs being able to complete degrees, such as in the sociology, anthropology and geology programs.
— Faculty member Teresa Shafe said while budget plan only lists positions to be eliminated, in many cases it is obvious the identities of those whose contract won’t be renewed at the end of the school year. She said the Wyoming Education Association represents a small portion of the staff, probably less than 10%, with 35 members. However, she noted of the 13 proposed layoffs, seven are WEA members.
— Math faculty member Luke Audette spoke about the proposed loss of three math instructors and how that would impact students. He called mathematics “a gatekeeper or gateway to student success.”
Combined with the promotion of Sarah Pauley to be chairwoman of the School of Math and Science and a recent retirement, the department could see the loss of five math positions.
“I think that’s more than what our students can bear,” he said.
Openings could be filled with out-of-state adjunct staff, but Audette questioned the effectiveness compared to in-person instruction.
“I would hate for students to have to come to Western only to realize their math teacher is 100 miles away,” he said.
— Shane Heavin, who has earned two degrees from the community college and is currently attending the University of Wyoming, said he would not be where he is at without Western. He said the loss of classes in mathematics and sociology makes it harder to have a well-rounded education. Heavin stressed the importance of the one-on-one support he received from the staff and how they should receive it in return.
“Western Wyoming Community College is an oasis in the desert,” he said.
— Western student Jennifer Baguma said she was worried about the extra costs students will bear with the loss of programs and instructors. If students need a class to complete a degree and it is no longer offered at Western, they would have to turn to a different, more expensive institution like UW.
Baguma also bragged on those in the math department who were willing to work with her and preferred methods of learning.
“Keeping faculty on campus is crucial, and I beg you to consider keeping those on-campus professors there,” she said.
— Rick Kitchen is a professor and endowed chair of mathematics at the University of Wyoming who voiced his support for Western’s math department, which he said contains a lot of talented teachers. He said he knows these decisions are difficult and he’s working to make similar choices at UW, but people should realize that maintaining a strong math department is vital for the state. He said these positions are needed to train workers so more jobs can be created in Wyoming and boost the economy.
“Gates could be closed to them if they don’t have strong instruction,” he said.
— Christine Garbett said Western has provided a lot of cultural events for the community, but this could end with the proposed round of cuts. She said the theater department’s ability to host musicals and other productions could end with the loss of the associate professor of theater, who does the set design, costume design, and sound.
— Former Western student Jon Aimone spoke on behalf of the math department. Looking back on his college career where he earned a few degrees, he said his most important instructors were math teachers.
He said the college would be doing itself a disservice to outsource its instruction.
— Laurie James spoke up to “join the bandwagon for the mathematic department.” James said math is a core subject for every degree and students need in-person professors to lead them through difficulties.
— English faculty Heather Pristash asked what more the college could do to spread the cuts around, such as athletics, and to explain their decisions.
“Please help us understand,” she said.
Pristash the staff know there have to be cuts and they can’t be told everything, but they want to know as much as they can.
“How transparent and fair this is will impact life going forward at Western,” she said.
— Kim Graham, a former Mustang, said she struggled with math and said the college should “keep instructors in the classroom where they’re needed.”
— Past student Rosa Reyna-Pugh asked if the administration considered cutting at the very top before making the instructor cuts.
BUDGET PRESENTATION
In presenting the budget plan prepared by the president’s cabinet, Dr. Dale said, “There is no question that this is a dark and difficult time for our college.”
She said the plan reviewed the cuts that led to the shortfall, how the administration developed academic and nonacademic committees to review programs and positions, the trustee’s declaration of a financial emergency, and resulting cuts in the fall that did not include midyear layoffs. The report can be read with the story at rocketminer.com.
Vice President for Administrative Services Burt Reynolds outlined the anticipated revenue the college would receive from the state, local tax collection, and student tuition and fees.
Multiple rounds of budget cuts have already been announced, and state leaders could make more. Reynolds said it looks like local appropriations will decrease by about $1.5 million instead of the $2 million predicted last year.
The cabinet’s proposal is to reduce salaries and benefits by about $1.5 million. To do so, that includes the cutting of 15 positions, leaving the vice president for student services position vacant at an annual savings of $170,000, reducing the yearly staff stipend by $300 to $2,400, and reducing retirement contributions. In addition, the college is banking on reduced travel, which previously totaled about $500,000, but is only budgeted for $250,000. The coronavirus pandemic has mostly reduced that cost, but Western expects it to rebound in 2022.
Should the college board follow all those recommendations, Reynolds said the college would still have a $513,000 deficit, which would have to come out of reserves.
“I don’t believe we can do any more,” he said.
Looking further ahead, he said he expects valuations to slowly creep up by fiscal year 2022-23. If things stay the same, he expects the funding shortfall would be about $350,000, but he admitted a lot of things could change by that time.
VOTE SET FOR THURSDAY
Dale said Western has endured a really hard season, going from an anticipated $900,000 deficit to nearly three times the amount. She said she has increased her lobbying of lawmakers to provide more funding for community colleges and protect Western’s “incredible talent.”
“We don’t want these decisions to hurt people,” she said. “We don’t want these decisions to hurt students. We don’t want decisions to hurt the community.”
Trustee George Eckman noted that the budget report included the intention of some legislators to permanently reduce the state’s financial contribution to colleges. He predicted there would be a challenge should that occur with many institutions being unable to get by with less and still offer a quality, affordable education.
Trustee Carla Hester Croff thanked the many people who participated in the meeting.
“We appreciate all your comments and questions,” she said. “We won’t be taking them lightly.”
Board President Clark echoed her in saying they were going to take all of this under advisement.
When the agenda is ready for Thursday’s meeting on the budget recommendations, it will be posted at https://go.boarddocs.com/wy/wwcc/Board.nsf/vpublic?open.
Welcome to the discussion.
