CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Education is accepting public input on the proposed 2020 Computer Science Performance Standards for students in grades k-12.
The Proposed 2020 Wyoming Computer Science Content & Performance Standards can be found at https://edu.wyoming.gov/. The new performance standards are highlighted in blue in the document. After reviewing the standards, members of the public can fill out a survey online. There is also a survey for educators.
Both surveys close at 11:59 p.m. on August 27, 2020. Input collected will be shared with Wyoming's State Board of Education for consideration.
The computer science content standards were adopted on Feb. 4, 2020. They are the content and skills that students are expected to know and be able to do by the end-of-the grade band, for example: k-2, 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12.
Performance Standards are the standards all students are expected to learn and be assessed on through the district assessment system. They specify the specific degree of understanding or demonstration of the knowledge and/or skill for a particular content standard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.