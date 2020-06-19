ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Public Service Commission is coming to Rock Springs once again to hear public comments on PacifiCorp’s 2019 integrated resource plan (IRP) that proposes the early closure of several coal-fired plant units in southwest Wyoming.
The public comment meeting will run from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, at Rock Springs City Council chambers, 212 D St.
The IRP released by PacifiCorp in October 2019 includes a preferred portfolio and action plan detailing the company’s intentions to move toward wind, solar and battery resources, with the early retirement of units at Jim Bridger Power Plant near Rock Springs and the Naughton Plant near Kemmerer.
In November, Wyoming’s Public Service Commission initiated an investigation to evaluate the IRP, preferred portfolio and action plan. In its meeting notice, the commission said the investigation is to assure that long-term resource decisions made by PacifiCorp, as reflected in the IRP filed in October, are consistent with applicable Wyoming public utility law and the public interest, and that RMP’s coal study conducted in connection with the development of the 2019 IRP is sufficiently understood by the commission and other interested parties.
The commission conducted two public comment hearings in January: one in Rock Springs and one in Kemmerer.
On Wednesday, anyone wanting to comment can do so in person at the meeting or by video or telephone. One or more commissioners may also attend by video conference. People can attend by video conference at meet.google.com/qxm-yexc-dia or by telephone by dialing 1-402-828-0102 (PIN: 952272653).
The number of people allowed in the Rock Springs City Council chambers will be limited to maintain recommended physical distance between individuals due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If attendance is greater than can be accommodated in the council chambers, consistent with physical distancing guidelines, the building lobby and a conference room will be available as waiting areas. Attendees are encouraged to wear face masks or coverings. Face masks will be available at the hearing.
A public evidentiary hearing on the issue is scheduled at 9 a.m. on July 13 in the commission’s hearing room at 2515 Warren Ave., Suite 300, in Cheyenne. Opportunities for additional public comment will be offered periodically during the public evidentiary hearing.
BACKGROUND
According to PacifiCorp, the 2019 IRP preferred portfolio includes accelerated coal retirements and investment in transmission infrastructure that will facilitate adding more than 6,400 megawatt (MW) of new renewable resources by the end of 2023, with about 11,000 MW of new renewable resources over the 20-year planning period through 2038.
Rocky Mountain Power’s plans under the IRP’s preferred portfolio include the retirement of all of Jim Bridger Power Plants coal-fired units by 2037. Jim Bridger Unit 1 is set to close by the end of December 2023. Unit 2 will close by 2028 and Units 3 and 4 will operate through 2037.
According to the draft action plan, PacifiCorp will retire Naughton Units 1 and 2 by the end of December 2025. The plan proposes converting the previously closed Naughton Unit 3 in Kemmerer to natural gas, and constructing a 400-mile transmission line from the Aeolus substation near Medicine Bow to the Clover substation near Mona, Utah, along with additional transmission upgrades. The Dave Johnston Plant near Glenrock is also scheduled to close under the plan.
Additional information from the Wyoming Public Service Commission, including orders, pleadings, and written comments related to the 2019 IRP and the commission’s related investigations is available at https://dms.wyo.gov/external/publicusers.aspx. Audio recordings of the two previous public comment hearings and slides presented by Rocky Mountain Power at those hearings are also available online at https://psc.wyo.gov/home/hot-topics or upon request.
Anyone wanting to attend Wednesday’s hearing who requires reasonable accommodation for a disability should contact the commission at 307-777-7427 (Voice or TTY) in Cheyenne during regular business hours or write to 2515 Warren Ave., Suite 300, Cheyenne, Wyoming, 82002, to make arrangements. Communications-impaired people may also contact the Commission through Wyoming Relay by dialing 711. Mention Docket No. 90000-147-XI-19.
