CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Education is seeking public input on proposed revisions to Chapter 38 rules regarding the Hathaway Scholarship program.
During the 2020 Legislative Session, the passage of Senate Enrolled Act 002 brought revisions to the Hathaway need-based scholarship. The revisions limit the amount of need-based scholarships for graduate students.
Changes have also been made to allow "superscoring," or the average of highest individual scores on college entrance exams such as the ACT.
The public comment period for Chapter 38 rules will close at 11:59 p.m. on September 15, 2020.
Comments can be submitted online or mailed to: Wyoming Department of Education; Attn: Madison Lacey; 122 West 25th Street, Suite E200; Cheyenne, WY 82002.
All public comments will be recorded verbatim, including the submitter's name and city of residence, on the Secretary of State website as part of the rules promulgation process.
