ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County Public Health has clarified details concerning COVID-19 vaccine phase category 1b, including which age groups are currently being vaccinated locally.
Public Health vaccinates people according to Wyoming Department of Health phases and guidance. Although recommendations on the federal level for Phase 1b include people age 65 and older and those with health conditions, appointments are not currently available in Sweetwater County for people who are 65-69.
Public Health staff are waiting on guidance from the Wyoming Department of Health before they can change current vaccination phases. Phase 1b is now in review at the state level, and Public Health hopes to have an update soon. As soon as Public Health receives new guidance, a press release will be issued.
People currently included in the Phase 1b category include:
1 — Fire, police, 911, correctional staff, search and rescue, and other in-person emergency response personnel not included in Phase 1a (including ancillary support for air ambulance and hospitals and Department of Family Services caseworkers)
2 — Funeral service practitioners and in-person employees necessary for funerals
3 — People who are 70 years of age or older. If necessary, populations may be broken down to vaccinate those who are 80 or older first
4 — National Guard and Air Guard members likely to be activated for response to the pandemic
5 — In-person employees within congregate settings such as group homes, halfway houses, homeless shelters, child and youth serving facilities
6 — Health care providers, behavioral health providers, and social workers unable to physically distance and unable to provide services through telehealth. Health care facility surveyor/compliance evaluator and ombudsmen.
7 — K-12 Education (teachers and support staff)
8 — Child care service providers
9 — Public transit employees- community transportation buses
10 — Grocery store employees, commercial meat processing employees, feedlot employees, other food supply chain facility employees, and food manufacturing companies with 25 or more employees
11 — US Postal Service employees and delivery service companies (such as Fed Ex and UPS) likely to have more than 15 minutes of exposure to members of the public; Clinical laboratory specimen courier employees
