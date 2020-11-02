ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County Public Health has issued new COVID-19 testing guidelines for students and staff at county schools and has released local case numbers.
Due to the recent increase of COVID-19 testing locally, the testing station at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will no longer be giving Rapid Abbott tests to students and staff from county schools. Instead, students and staff will be given the tests that are sent off to the state lab. The rapid tests are now being saved for health care workers, hospitalizations and other emergency needs, according to a press release.
Between Sunday, Oct. 25 and Friday, Oct. 30, there were 92 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Sweetwater County. Active cases in the county numbered 111 as of Friday, Oct. 30. The total number of cases recorded in Sweetwater County since the pandemic began in March of 2020 has been 533 with 420 recoveries. Three COVID--related deaths have been reported in the county as of Monday, Nov. 2.
