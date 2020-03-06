ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County School District No. 1 is hosting a public meeting at 5 p.m. Monday as it returns to the topic of an alternative schedule beginning with the 2021-22 school year.
The alternative schedule session will be prior to the 6 p.m. regular board meeting at the Central Administration Building at 3550 Foothill Blvd., Rock Springs. A proposed calendar with a four-day school week for 2019-20 and 2020-21 was voted down by the Sweetwater No. 1 Board of Trustees in April 2019.
After that, the school board had a discussion about changing its approach and timetable for future calendars. Goals included providing more opportunity for input from teachers and the community and more time for people to adjust to an alternative schedule.
Part of the process included developing a new Alternative Schedule Task Force Committee. The committee is to consist of 48 people, according to district documents. Members include School Superintendent Kelly McGovern and Human Resource Director Nicole Bolton as facilitators, Stephanie Thompson and Max Mickelson as board of trustees representatives, directors representing each district department, principals representing classification and levels of schools, Head Start representation, classified staff representation, certified staff representation for all groups and levels, five parents, four community and business representatives, and four to six students.
The committee will be looking at different scheduling options with a purpose of increasing student achievement by assisting in providing quality instruction, according to a district document about the public meeting. Schedules can help by providing opportunities for professional development, keeping teachers in the classroom for instruction, and providing collaboration time where teams can work together, analyze data, and plan quality instruction.
Schedule options considered by the committee will potentially adjust how the instructional days look, how many instructional days and/or hours are provided, and how teachers contract days are utilized. The result is expected to look different than the traditional school schedule.
The document says that if there is a change to the schedule, Sweetwater No. 1 will give the community a year to adjust and prepare as well as allow time for the district to partner and work with parents, community members and businesses to address concerns and solve problems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.