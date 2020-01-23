ROCK SPRINGS — Those who will be impacted the early retirement of coal-fired units in southwest Wyoming as well as other residents can attend public comment meetings on the issue.
In November, the Wyoming Public Service Commission ordered an investigation into Rocky Mountain Power’s plans that include the early retirement of coal-fired plant units at Jim Bridger Power Plant near Rock Springs and the Naughton Plant near Kemmerer.
The integrated resource plan (IRP) released by Rocky Mountain Power in October includes a preferred portfolio and action plan detailing the company’s intentions to move toward wind, solar and battery resources, with the retirement of the southwest Wyoming coal-fired units.
The commission’s order set three public comment hearings on the issue. The Rock Springs hearing is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Rock Springs City Hall, 212 D St. Kemmerer’s hearing will run from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday at its City Council chambers, 220 Wyoming Highway 233. There will also be a public hearing May 5-6, 2020, in the commission’s hearing room in Cheyenne.
