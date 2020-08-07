ROCK SPRINGS – The Alzheimer’s Association invites Sweetwater County residents to fight Alzheimer’s by participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Friday, Aug. 28. Those participating in the walk are asked to pre-register at alz.org/Walk.
The Sweetwater County Walk to End Alzheimer’s continues, but instead of hosting a large gathering, the Alzheimer’s Association encourages participants to “Drive to End Alzheimer’s” and cruise at 6 p.m. Aug. 28 in Rock Springs and Green River.
In Rock Springs, vehicles will assemble at Rock Springs Young at Heart at 2400 Reagan Ave., turn right down Foothill Boulevard, left onto Dewar Drive and Center Street, left again onto Grant Street and right onto College Drive. The turnaround point will be in the Western Wyoming Community College parking lot, and participants will then drive back to Young at Heart.
Assembly in Green River will begin at Evers Park, then process left on East Fourth South Street past McDonald’s, right onto Uinta, and turnaround in the Ace Hardware parking lot. Drivers will then turn left down Uinta, continue over the train overpass, turn right onto Flaming Gorge Way, left onto South Fourth West, right onto South Second East Street, and go back to Evers Park.
Participants are encouraged to decorate their vehicles in one of the colors of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Promise Garden.
The color purple signifies a person has lost someone to Alzheimer’s or another dementia.
The color yellow means they are caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or another dementia.
The color blue indicates one is living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia.
The color orange show people support the vision of a world without Alzheimer’s or dementia.
“The pandemic is changing how we walk, but it doesn’t change the need to walk,” Wyoming Walk Manager Eli Allen said. “This year, more than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia. With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families during these difficult times, while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.”
Time-honored components of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s are being replicated. On walk day, an opening ceremony will feature local speakers and a presentation of "Promise Flowers' to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, all delivered to participants' smartphones, tablets and computers. A small group of Alzheimer’s Association staff and volunteers will create the iconic Promise Garden in a “view only” format on walk day to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer’s.
“Alzheimer’s is not taking a hiatus during COVID-19 and neither are we,” said Susie Von Ahrens, Sweetwater walk chair. “We must continue Walk to End Alzheimer’s, and we are working with all participants to ensure they have a powerful and moving experience that is felt when we are together. Many of our constituents are at higher risk when it comes to COVID-19 and we know that our volunteers and participants appreciate our commitment to keeping all involved healthy and safe.”
More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease – the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, according to a press release. In Wyoming alone, there are more than 10,000 people living with the disease 28,000 unpaid caregivers.
To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s event, visit alz.org/walk.
