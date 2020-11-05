SWEETWATER COUNTY — Buckboard Marina is once again hosting the ‘Pup’ulation Control Contest for lake trout on Flaming Gorge Reservoir.
The contest is underway now and will run through mid-June 2021. Anglers who pay the $20 registration fee and catch a tagged lake trout from the Flaming Gorge will receive immediate cash rewards and be entered in a drawing for additional prizes.
One hundred lake trout under 25 inches have been tagged in Wyoming with a bright green external tag, and each fish is worth $100. Additionally, there are more than 80 lake trout with orange external tags remaining from last year’s contest that are worth $50.
The goal of the contest is to make anglers aware of the abundance of small lake trout in the Flaming Gorge and encourage harvest of these fish, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. Only those registered will qualify for cash and prizes. Additional information about the contest including rules at Buckboardmarina.net.
“Flaming Gorge Reservoir is experiencing its highest densities of small lake trout, those less than 28 inches in total length, and this increase is predominately occurring in Wyoming,” said Game and Fish Green River Fisheries Biologist John Walrath.
“Furthermore, we know that lake trout are currently growing slower than they were in the 1980s and early 1990s. A decrease in growth is usually linked to competition for food resources and there being too many mouths to feed for the available resources. The main prey for lake trout in the Gorge is kokanee salmon, a prized sport fish for many anglers. In order to maintain our other sport fisheries, we need to harvest small lake trout, especially those less than 25 inches, to bring their population back into balance with the available prey base,” Walrath said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.