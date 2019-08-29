LARAMIE – First games in any sport all have an element of surprise.
No matter if a team returns a lot of players from the previous season or has a host of new faces, one never knows what to fully expect.
Saturday’s season opener between the University of Wyoming and Missouri football teams is no different. But the most intriguing aspect is what the quarterbacks from both teams will do.
Let me preface this by saying football is the ultimate team sport, and a lot of what both quarterbacks can or can’t do will be dictated by how the guys around them execute.
UW goes up against Missouri senior Kelly Bryant, a Clemson graduate transfer who was 16-2 as a starter. Bryant led Clemson to the 2017 College Football Playoff. That year, he completed 65.8% of his passes for 2,802 yards, with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Bryant holds the Clemson record for top 25 wins as a starting quarterback (six). He is seventh in completion percentage, and eighth in passing yards, completions, attempts, total offense and total offense per game.
Bryant is equally dangerous with his legs, whether it is running the ball or throwing outside the pocket.
The knock on Bryant is he’s not a good pocket passer. Critics also knock his arm strength. Last year, Missouri quarterback Drew Lock, who had a cannon of an arm, carved up a good UW defense for 398 yards and four touchdowns. Running wasn’t one of Lock’s strengths, but he had 51 yards and a touchdown, including a long of 27 yards.
Lock was the 42nd overall pick by the Denver Broncos in this year’s NFL draft.
Bryant and Lock are different quarterbacks in terms of their skill sets. To say one is better than the other is fun to debate, but tough to prove based on that.
But what will UW see Saturday from Bryant? What he did at Clemson? The coaches have studied that film a lot. But Missouri isn’t Clemson. How will the Tigers utilize Bryant?
“They’re not going to change drastically outside of their framework – at least we’re not anticipating that,” sixth-year UW coach Craig Bohl said. “I’m sure one of the reasons why Kelly Bryant chose to go to the University of Missouri was because they highlight their quarterback in the fashion where Drew Lock was a second-round (NFL draft) pick by the Broncos.
“It is an explosive offense (601 yards against UW last season), and Bryant is an explosive player. I think we have a game plan that reflects that. Nonetheless, there will be some surprises. There always are in the first game.”
First-year UW defensive coordinator Jake Dickert, who coached the Cowboys’ safeties the previous two years, said a big key will be to keep Bryant in the pocket and not let him use his abilities outside of it to make big plays via the run or the pass.
But there’s another side to this.
Over 10 quarters in parts of four games, Sean Chambers did some good things for UW as a true freshman quarterback last season. Most of those things were him running the ball. He finished third on the team with 329 rushing yards, and tied for third with two rushing touchdowns.
Chambers attempted only 25 passes. He completed 15 of them for 266 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. But because Chambers made his debut in the seventh game, he didn’t have a lot of time to fully grasp the Cowboys’ full arsenal of their passing offense. Not saying Chambers has it all figured out now, but he’s had a spring, summer and fall camp to learn and develop.
How will UW utilize that, and how will Missouri respond?
“I don’t think our game plan will have me running it 30 times,” Chambers said with a wry smile. “I haven’t thought about how Missouri will prepare for me or us based on what we did last year, but maybe it could be an advantage for us.”
When asked about that this week, Missouri coach Barry Odom said: “(Chambers is) gritty, tough and runs the offense really well. He has good speed, to me, on film. I think he throws the ball extremely well. They designed that offense that fits perfect with Sean’s skill set. He’s a dangerous player who is young, but he made wise decisions in the games he was in there.”
There’s a fair amount of coach-speak there, but how will UW’s offense evolve or look with Chambers is a big question many have, not only for this game, but for the entire season. Don’t expect the Cowboys to scrap the principles of their pro-style offense, but what wrinkles will they have to utilize Chambers’ skills?
We’ll have some answers Saturday night.
From a UW perspective, there are many questions entering this game. How will the Cowboys fare at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball? How will the back end of the defense hold up against a lot of size, skill and speed Missouri will put on the field?
But the most intriguing question is how both teams respond to the known and unknowns of their starting quarterbacks.
Robert Gagliardi is the WyoSports senior editor. He can be reached at rgagliardi@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @rpgagliardi.
