ROCK SPRINGS — 2019 was an important year for the Red Desert Humane Society and its shelter. The long winter brought snowdrifts so high that the dogs could easily have walked over any of the fencing on the west side from December until long into March. Since the wind was so persistent and cold, and all of the west side kennels had to be barricaded, the dogs spent the winter in the other half of the building. Fortunately, we had Shelter Manager Renee Householder to get us through the worst of it.
In February, another board was chosen and Steve Shea took over as president, succeeding longtime member and President Melinda Baas. Heidi Hernandez, a veteran veterinary technician from Mountainaire Vet Clinic, was selected to be the new shelter manager, and Mary Bird continued as the assistant. These two women have done a great job keeping the shelter up and running.
The board got together for a kennel and basement cleanup in March after the long winter. About this same time the first “Black Tie Non-event” was held, allowing a chance to solicit some much-needed funds for the shelter’s upkeep. The idea for this came from Holly Michaelis and the volunteer fundraising committee, who had hosted a successful purse auction earlier in the year. The group went on during the year to conduct a bingo event, the Mutt Putt Golf Tournament at the White Mountain Golf Course and the “Fur Ball Gala” with a “Great Gatsby” theme, getting the “Roaring ‘20’s” off to another good send-off in this century.
The fundraising committee continues to play a very important role for the shelter since the organization is totally dependent on contributions, fees, and other types of donations. Thanks to the generosity of our members and donors, the shelter doors have remained open for more than 20 years, finding “forever homes” for thousands of animals.
The RDHS has been so very glad to have the support of several charitable foundations. The Kourbelas Foundation has provided funding for several of our recent improvement projects, including the construction and extension of several dog runs, the new entryway/mud room for the office, the remodeling of the kitchen/treatment room, and remodeling of the walls of the isolation rooms, all built by Raul Mendoza and RAM Construction. Another major improvement was the installation of a modern HVAC system for the office area, facilitated by Sweetwater Plumbing and Nick Mancini.
The shelter was extremely fortunate to have access to the services of Marni Christensen, a renowned animal photographer, who has donated her time and great talent to making pictures of the shelter dogs and cats, allowing them to be presented on social media. Another wonderful development was to have J.J. Weaver and Sadie Hawkins from Wyo4News come out on a weekly basis to videotape their productions of “Pawject: Home,” which features an individual shelter animal who is showcased for adoption.
The Animal Care Committee, chaired by Cember Sager, conducted numerous adoption events in both Rock Springs and Green River, such as “Cause for Paws” at Bomber's Sports Bar, the River Festival Dog Fetch contest, and the Rescue Camp, presented by the Shelter and Petco. We can’t thank the business people enough, including Joe’s Pet Depot, Harley Davidson, Square State Brewery, First Bank and Sidekicks Book Store, in helping us with adoptions and continuing the shelter’s mission of doing what we can to reduce the number of homeless animals.
The shelter also worked with the city of Rock Springs to help “re-home” the feral cats who lived in the condemned houses near Bunning Park. “The Feral Cat Project” — featuring Suzannah Gambell Robinson, her husband Tim Robinson and the city, captured, spayed, neutered, and released the homeless cats away from the city. Tim built a number of “cat houses” as replacement dwellings, which gave shelter to them on the grounds of the Humane Society Shelter. Future feral cat projects are pending.
The shelter is always looking for volunteers and donations. Cat litter is perpetually in short supply due to the large number of cats. Volunteers are always needed to help walk and socialize the dogs. Boy Scouts have contributed numerous hours on projects and cleanup, and work restitution people come in to spend some time cleaning or help with dog walks and socialization. The RDHS would like to thank the everyone for their support, and looks forward to be of service to the community.
