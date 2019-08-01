ROCK SPRINGS — Gary Allan will take the stage at the After Dark Concert Series at Wyoming’s Big Show on Friday night.
To give fans and newcomers an idea what to expect, he answered some questions submitted by the Rocket-Miner.
Q: Have you been to Wyoming before? If so, where and when?
A: Over the years, we have played in Wyoming several times. Wyoming is beautiful and it is always nice to get back here.
Q: What are you looking forward to about Friday night's show?
A: We have a lot of fans in the area, so it should be a great night.
Q: If a person is going to hear you perform live for the first time, what would you tell them to expect?
A: If this will be your first show, I would say to come ready to have a great time. We are going to play a lot of music and have a great party.
Q: If diehard fans are in the crowd who have seen you many times before, what's something new they should expect?
A: Diehard fans can expect to hear the hits, a few album cut favorites and a few new songs thrown into the mix as well. I hate going to a show and not hearing the songs that made me a fan of the artist, so we try to do as many of the hits as we can.
Q: What are some of your favorite songs to perform?
A: That changes every so often, but right now I really enjoy playing "Mess Me Up," "Watching Airplanes," "Right Where I Need To Be" and a new song, "Unfiltered." The crowd reactions to "Right Where I Need to Be" and "Watching Airplanes" are always great. With the first few notes of those songs, the crowd s typically go crazy. It makes them fun to play night after night.
Q: What challenges does an outdoor concert bring versus and indoor performance, and how do you overcome them?
A: Weather can really impact an outdoor show, but we try to just keep going. Unless there are high winds or lightning, the show will go on.
Q: What's your favorite kind of fair food or the strangest food you've seen offered?
A: If the band guys and I get the chance to go walk around at the fair, I usually try to find the spot with the turkey legs. They are my favorite fair food.
Q: We know you have to move on to the Douglas County Fair on Saturday, but what do you think you'd do if you could stick around Sweetwater County?
A: I would probably try to get to a golf course and just enjoy the scenery and being outside.
ABOUT THE ARTIST
Allan has won over fans, peers and critics with his signature blend of smoldering vocals, rebellious lyrics and raucous live performances.
His last album, “Set You Free,” topped the Billboard 200 pop chart, a career first for Allan. The album also made its debut at the top of the Billboard Country Album chart for the fourth time in a row, and produced his fifth No. 1 country radio chart topper with "Every Storm Runs Out Of Rain."
The California native released his first album, Used Heart for Sale, in 1996 and since then has released eight additional studio albums selling over 8 million albums, been certified platinum on three back-to-back albums, and been certified gold five times. Allan has five No. 1 hits at country radio, fourteen top 10 hits to his credit and amassed over 1.4 billion total streams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.