CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Public Service Commission has approved a request by Questar Gas, doing business as Dominion Energy Wyoming, to pass on to its customers a natural gas cost decrease of $0.61240 per dekatherm (Dth) effective June 1, 2020.
A typical Dominion Energy residential customer using an average of 90 Dth per year will see a net annual decrease of approximately $46.40, or 6.41%, according to a public notice. Actual bills will vary with usage.
Anyone wanting to file a request for a public hearing, intervention petition, statement, protest, or public comment in this matter must file in writing with the Commission on or before July 8, 2020. The petition should include grounds for the proposed intervention or request for hearing, and the position and interest of the petitioner.
The application is on file at the Commission’s offices in Cheyenne. It is available to view at the offices during regular business hours or online at: psc.wyo.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.