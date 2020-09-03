ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County could go from record high temperatures to potential snowfall within a matter of days.
The National Weather Service Office in Riverton is predicting record high temperatures across Wyoming on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 5 and 6. The predicted highs for Rock Springs are 93 degrees on Saturday and 92 degrees on Sunday, beating the previous record highs of 89 degrees for both days.
Record-breaking temperatures are also expected in Big Piney, Casper, Greybull, and Riverton.
A Fire Weather Watch will also be in effect for much of Wyoming from noon on Saturday until 8 p.m. on Sunday.
But on Monday night, the weather is expected to take a drastic turn. After a projected high of 80 on Labor Day, the temperature could drop 50 degrees, with an expected low of 31 degrees Monday night.
With a 60% chance of precipitation Monday night as well, rain and snow showers are likely, and snow is likely after 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
The chance for rain and snow showers continues into Tuesday and Wednesday, with an expected high temperature of 49 on Tuesday.
