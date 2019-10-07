SWEETWATER COUNTY—A Red Flag Warning is in effect from noon today until 6 p.m. Tuesday in Sweetwater County.
Low humidity and strong gusty winds could create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts, according to the National Weather Service. The warning affects eastern portions of Fire Weather Zone 279, which includes Sweetwater County. Conditions will be more widespread across the zone/county on Tuesday.
Humidity could be as low as 8 percent Monday and 15 to 17 percent Tuesday. Southwest winds from 10 to 20 mph are expected with gusts up to 30 mph. People should exercise extreme caution if burning anything outside.
