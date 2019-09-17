ROCK SPRINGS — A kraken is a mythological sea creature known for dominating the ocean’s waters and being an unrivaled nautical powerhouse. The reach of its strong tentacles extends beyond the Norwegian fjords and into the offices of Able Hands in Rock Springs.
The painting of the sea monster fills the wall, and part of the ceiling at Able Hands along with murals of a bison and a rendition of the “Home of Rock Springs Coal” sign.
Rose Klein said the art that people purchase can tell a lot more about the character of those who support it than those who create it. For example, she said the kraken represents a portrayal of strength and beauty.
“I like the owners of the murals. They had a lot of ideas of what to create,” Rose said of the pair who shared their vision and freed her to run with it.
She’s been busy this summer, because in addition to the works at Able Hands, she painted the “Lioness” mural on women’s history and rights in Wyoming at 725 North Front St. and crafted the first mural for the power box art program, which can be seen on the Western Wyoming Community College campus in Rock Springs.
“This is the coolest summer I’ve ever had,” Rose said at the open house to showcase her murals last week. “This is a free education.”
The experience was also enjoyable for those who got to watch Rose work.
“She got so into it,” said Josh Bellamy, who co-owns Able Hands with Max Mickelson.
He said they gave her free reign and they couldn’t be happier with the end result.
“I’m glad we got Rose while we can afford Rose,” Mickelson said.
Rose said all the works were a huge opportunity and honor. She said anyone who creates is humbled when people believe in them enough to invite them in with an invitation to work together.
“I’m thankful and honored,” she said.
Rose said she creates more when her soul is drying up and needs to heal. Next up, she expects a long period of focused creating as she works to find where the heart is, and is looking to God for guidance.
She said artists labor in pursuit of their true expression, but they never see more than a shadow in the moment. However, she believes if you add up all the pieces created over time and arrange them in a mosaic, at the end of the road you’ll get a glimpse, and that’s what she’s working toward.
Able Hands provides directed habilitation services to individuals with traumatic brain injuries and developmental disabilities in both residential and outpatient settings. For more information, go to www.ablehands.org.
