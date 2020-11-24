ROCK SPRINGS – With the holiday season upon us, Ray Lovato Recycling Center urges community members to recycle all of their wrapping paper, brown packing paper, paperboard, cardboard boxes and holiday cards. The Ray Lovato Recycling Center, located at 100 Sheridan St. in Rock Springs, offers convenient 24-hour drop off just outside the facility.
While the center will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, it will re-open on Black Friday at 9 a.m., according to a press release. If the garage door is closed, just honk a horn and the staff will assist in drop-offs.
“The period from Thanksgiving to New Years is by far the busiest time of the year for the recycling center,” said Board President Devon Brubaker. “Due to the ongoing pandemic, the markets for recycling are still strong meaning that every piece of recycling brought to the center will help us continue providing services well into the future. We urge all residents to do their part to prolong the life of our local landfill by recycling.”
Accepted cardboard and paper products include corrugated cardboard boxes; magazines; office paper of all colors; newspapers; paperboard or cereal boxes; aluminum cans; plastics, No. 1, 2, 3, 5, and 7; unsolicited direct mail; and phone books. Staff requests that all cardboard be broken down and emptied of styrofoam, packing peanuts and plastic wrap to allow for more space and easier processing.
Over the next two months, residents should expect to see an increased amount of baled recyclables in and around the center waiting to go to market as demand for trucking makes it difficult to schedule shipments.
If community members are looking to volunteer this holiday season, the recycling center is always looking for volunteers to help sort and process recyclables. For more information regarding recycling, contact Matt Dillon at 307-352-6878
“The Ray Lovato Recycling Center would like to wish all a safe and happy Thanksgiving. Thank you for your recycling efforts,” the press release said.
ABOUT THE RECYCLING CENTER
The Ray Lovato Recycling Center is a local nonprofit 501(c)3 organization that provides recycling services to all of Sweetwater County. The center diverts more than 1.1 million pounds of waste from local landfills each year.
