GREEN RIVER -- Four local churches came together to host a living nativity in Green River. The event continues through 9 p.m. at the Church of the Nazarene at 630 Riverview Drive in Green River.
Hundreds of luminaries light the way to the manger where animals, shepherds and two proud parents welcome the baby Jesus.
