ROCK SPRINGS — As we first announced in June, the Rock Springs Rocket-Miner newspaper will become a Wednesday and Saturday publication starting Wednesday, July 17.
As we make that transition, here are some answers to questions you may have:
How am I going to get my news without a daily newspaper?
All Rocket-Miner print edition subscribers also have full access to our website at www.rocketminer.com.
Rocket-Miner editorial staff will be updating online content with the latest sports, news and breaking news as they happen throughout the week, so we encourage readers to check back often. Readers also can follow us on Twitter and Facebook to learn about the latest news as it is posted online.
The news content in the Wednesday and Saturday editions will also expand to ensure our readers who do not have access to a computer can still have access to the news and events that are happening in our community.
What’s happening with some of the content I enjoy in the newspaper?
Much of the content, such as puzzles and comics, will continue to be offered in both the Wednesday and Saturday newspapers. Some content will appear online, for those who wish to see it more frequently.
Our opinion pages will expand slightly, and regular columns by Bill Sniffin and Dave Simpson will continue to appear in our Wednesday and Saturday newspaper respectively.
Community news will also expand, in addition to appearing online. Remember When articles and the newspaper’s affiliation with that Young and Heart group will continue.
How will I receive my newspaper?
The newspaper will come to our subscribers through the postal service. Newspapers will also be available as usual at local grocery and convenience stores and in front of the Rocket-Miner office.
Will your office continue to be open?
Absolutely! Our business hours at 215 D Street will continue to be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with circulation staff responding to delivery issues at 307-362-3736.
We value your continued support of the Rocket-Miner and appreciate your business. If there’s any way we can be of assistance, please don’t hesitate to contact us.
