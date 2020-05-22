ROCK SPRINGS – Rep. JoAnn Dayton-Selman, D-Sweetwater, will retire from the Wyoming House of Representatives, effective at the end of her current term.
On her time in the House and impending retirement, Rep Dayton-Selman said, "Serving in the State Legislature while representing the people of House District 17 has been one of the greatest honors of my life. It is very humbling to have the trust you placed in me.
“I have enjoyed the past six years but now it is time to make way for someone new to bring their best to this job. There are several months left of my current term and I will continue to work for you."
During the 2020 legislative session, Rep. Dayton-Selman served on the Joint Labor, Health and Social Services, Joint Revenue, and House Labor, Health, and Social Services committees.
Rep Dayton-Selman also sponsored and co-sponsored several pieces of important legislation, including health insurance coverage and parity of mental health and substance abuse treatments, location services for emergency personnel responding to calls from mobile devices, the proclamation of Wyoming Women's Suffrage Day, and establishing midwifery services as eligible for Medicaid coverage.
