GREEN RIVER -- Rep. John L. Freeman, D-Green River, announced his decision not to seek re-election to the Wyoming House of Representatives, District 60.
He said this decision was difficult because of the support that he has received from the community for the last 10 years. Since February, more than 50 people have made the effort to contact him and pledge their help and support if chose to run again
“It has been an honor to serve in the Wyoming House of Representatives. I’m thankful that I was able to serve in the restored capitol building and meet in the territorial chamber where women were granted the right to vote 150 years ago,” he said in a press release.
Rep. Freeman said he worked hard to represent the interests of House District 60, Sweetwater County and the state of Wyoming. He was first elected to the House in November 2010. House District 60 encompasses two-thirds of the city of Green River.
As a member of the Wyoming Legislature, Rep. Freeman has served on the House Education Committee for 10 years, Joint School Facilities Committee for six years, Management Council for eight years, Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee (TRW) for eight years, Select Natural Resource Funding committee for six years and the Select Committee on the Wyoming Value Added Energy and Industrial Plan. In addition to serving on these legislative committees, he served on the Governor’s School Safety Taskforce and Complete College Wyoming Committee. Rep. Freeman was selected to be part of the Wyoming Distance Education Task Force. He was also elected to serve as the minority caucus chairman for four years.
As a former teacher and college trustee, Representative Freeman was a strong experienced voice for Wyoming’s education system. Wyoming’s K-12 system was rated seventh in the nation two years in a row. The nation’s report card, National Assessment of Educational Progress, reported that Wyoming’s students are preforming fifth highest in the nation. Wyoming schools are the best performing state system in the western portion of the country.
This year, Freeman was named the Outstanding Legislator by Wyoming’s Special Education Directors. He worked to reduce unneeded testing of students. He returned to the School Facilities Committee to advocate for the Rock Springs satellite high school and was involved when the new Farson-Eden and Black Butte high schools were built.
Freeman worked with the Accountability Advisory Committee to craft metrics to fairly evaluate alternative high schools in the state. He is a strong advocate for career and technical education, which has resulted in him being appointed to several state committees. Rep. Freeman was instrumental to change the way community college’s budgets were developed in order to create a predicable revenue stream where the colleges could plan for the future. He was the original House floor manager to create Wyoming’s newest state park Quebec 1, a former guided missile command center. He is a strong advocate for conservation, wildlife, outdoor recreation, senior centers and historical/cultural resources.
Freeman has been active in Sweetwater County since 1979. In 1t994, he was awarded the Outstanding Citizen Award for his work on Green River’s Greenbelt. In 2017, he was named Green River’s Distinguished Citizen. He has served as a member of the Sweetwater County Outdoor Recreation Board, Green River Recreation Board, the first chairman of the Green River Greenbelt Task Force, a trustee of Western Wyoming Community College and a past president of the Wyoming Association of Community College Trustees. He coached youth soccer for 14 years.
Freeman was employed as U.S. history and government teacher in Sweetwater School District No. 1 at Rock Springs Alternative High School and Rock Springs High School. He currently works for Western Wyoming Community College’s as a high school transition coordinator. He serves as an advisor to WWCC’s Association of Non-Traditional Students (ANTS) and the student Veterans’ Club.
He has lived in Sweetwater County since 1971, while his family has had a presence in Sweetwater County since the 1880s. He is a graduate of Rock Springs High School, Western Wyoming College, and the University of Wyoming.
He is married to Theresa Collins Freeman, and they have three grown sons, Michael, Matthew and Sean.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.