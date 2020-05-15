ROCK SPRINGS -- Clark Stith has filed to run for re-election to Wyoming House District 48 – Rock Springs. Stith said he was proud to serve in the Wyoming legislature during the last three sessions, where he was on the Judiciary committee. In the past two years, he said the Judiciary committee led the effort to overhaul the probation and parole system.
“Before these reforms, we had a 70% failure rate in the Intensive supervised probation program,” Stith said, which resulted in additional costs for incarcerations and wasted probation officer time. “The reforms enacted have begun to improve that while preserving public safety.”
Stith also pointed to bills that he has been able to get signed into law, including the Medicaid Fairness Act, which is designed to save money in the Medicaid program by having higher income single fathers contribute up to 50% of the cost of the births of their children that are otherwise 100% paid for by Medicaid.
”It’s only fair that employed fathers making good money chip in to pay for the cost of the births of their children,” Stith said.
In March 2020 Stith called on Governor Mark Gordon to convene a virtual special session of the Legislature to deal with the economic fallout from both depressed minerals prices and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I am glad to see the governor has done just that,” Stith said. “We will have tough choices ahead.”
He said one problem confronting the legislature is how to allocate Wyoming’s $1.25 billion under the federal CARES Acts, which restricts how the money can be spent.
“With all the federal strings attached It’s like being in the ocean with water everywhere but none to drink,” he said.
“We should sue the CARES Act funds to the extent possible to shore up funding for cities and counties and do what we can to support small businesses and our hospitals.”
