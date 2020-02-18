Providing context is one of the most valuable things the Rocket Miner can add to the stories that pass through the newspaper. It’s easy to cut and paste the words from a press release, but adding the information needed to better comprehend a development, statement, idea or argument takes more time and understanding.
Context is something that the Rocket Miner did not sufficiently provide last week when writing about an inmate’s attempt to get his murder conviction revisited by questioning the actions of an elected official. We should have explained why we published the account, which is something I intend to do here. I chose to tell the story because of the unknown number of people today who are imprisoned.
Had we provided more context, we would have made clear that it wasn’t about the individuals involved. This is certainly not about Mayor Pete Rust, who I greatly respect and believe to be an honest, straightforward man. This is not about Steven Mitchell. He admits to shooting two Green River police officers, for which he was convicted of two counts of attempted murder, but he protests he’s not guilty of murdering Tawnya Sidwell. Our reporters have varying opinions on the case, but I didn’t need to definitively know what happened to choose the run the article. To me, the question was about justice and hope.
With less than two hours to go before deadline, the staff talked through a simple thought experiment. We imagined two inmates in neighboring cells. Convicted of the same crime, each one was writing letters to have his case reopened. Though they had both exhausted their appeals in the court system, they drafted letter after letter to raise interest and the profile of the cases. At the end of the day, each man hoped to get one more chance.
One was guilty and one was innocent, but since there was no way of telling the difference through the letters, I decided to run the story on principle that doing so could help innocent people receive restoration.
According to figures released last year by the Department of Justice, there were about
2,245,000 people in U.S. prisons and jails at the end of 2017. I am a strong supporter of the American justice system, but I don’t think it to be infallible. Because it’s staffed by humans, it is imperfect, and some families pay a heavy price for its missteps.
Now there’s a risk to offering extra opportunities. It’s similar to the one we pay for having a legal system that occasionally lets the guilty go free. In the same way that some criminals escape the consequences they’ve earned, sometimes we will grant a spotlight to individuals who are undeserving and unrepentant. I would rather do that than unknowingly withhold that chance from an unrecognized innocent.
There’s another piece of context I must add to our coverage, and it involves my personal hypocrisy. While writing about the mayor’s lack of response, the Rocket Miner did not acknowledge that the newspaper has sometimes done the exact same thing at my direction.
Now I did not recite an oath of office before landing in the editor’s seat, but the job comes with certain expectations and responsibilities. The Rocket Miner is meant to inform, be responsive to the public, act as a watchdog and correct the record, even if the mistake originates with us. Not everyone holds themselves to these standards, but this is the high bar we’ve set for ourselves.
Now I do not know why Green River officials did not respond to the letters they’ve received, for they did not comment on the record, but let me share why I’ve sometimes answered missives with silence.
People can ask for too much, seeking stories or promises beyond what I can provide with the available time and resources. Other times I’ve perceived people to be intending to offend instead of engage in a meaningful way. Recognizing the piles of paper I print off daily, I assume I’ve lost some accidentally or I briefly considered them but then forgot. Then there are some that simply struck me strangely, and months later I’m still pondering what to do.
As with most of my confessions over the years, most of these aren’t great excuses, but they’re what happened. After critical self-review, I find most to be insufficient and have personally resolved to do better.
Whenever possible, our coverage should include more context and explanations about why we do what we do. Readers won’t always agree with our choices, but I want to help them see where we’re coming from.
Action and inaction have consequences. One thing we should never take away from a person is hope, especially when one has nothing else. The truth sets people free, and we should never cease our pursuit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.