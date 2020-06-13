GREEN RIVER — With one budget workshop remaining, Sweetwater County commissioners have been working to come up with a balanced budget for the next fiscal year in light of significant revenue reductions and increased budget requests.
Commissioners will conduct a final budget workshop at the end of their regular meeting on Tuesday, June 16. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the budget discussion scheduled for 11 a.m. The Zoom meeting will be live streamed on the Sweetwater County Government YouTube channel.
Sweetwater County's projected shortfall for fiscal year 2021 stood at $8,860,012 following the June 2 budget workshop. That was down from the original shortfall of $11,347,674 anticipated prior to the first budget workshop on May 5.
At budget workshops on May 19 and June 2, commissioners met with county department heads and representatives from all component units and outside agencies to address budget requests and begin the difficult work of deciding on cuts. Component units include the Sweetwater Events Complex, Sweetwater County Historical Museum, Sweetwater County Library System, Southwest Counseling, Sweetwater County Board of Health, and Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County maintenance.
Following Tuesday's final workshop, commissioners will conduct a budget hearing on June 25 to vote on final numbers. Cash carryover funds from fiscal year 2020 as well as some of the county's reserve fund will likely be used to arrive at a balanced budget. Bonnie Berry, accounting manager, said the county's cash carryover is estimated to be just under $5 million, and reserves are projected to be at about $39 million at the end of June, which marks the end of fiscal year 2020.
County revenues for FY2021 were projected to be $42,782,631 at the June 2 budget workshop. This is a reduction of more than $4 million from FY2020 adjusted budget revenues.
THE BAD NEWS
The drastic economic downturn that began in the middle of March with the arrival of COVID-19 has affected every level of government.
"The first of March was a whole different picture," Commission Chairman Randy "Doc" Wendling said at the June 2 workshop.
He expressed concern for Sweetwater County and its people in the face of hard budget decisions and economic loss.
At the May 19 budget workshop, County Assessor Dave Divis and County Treasurer Robb Slaughter presented a valuations and revenues review. Divis said mineral values in Sweetwater County have dropped considerably with $1.5 billion from minerals in 2019, and a 2020 value estimate of $1.334 billion.
Divis also talked about a projected drop in valuation from the trona industry. He said in previous years, trona provided $500 million in value to the county each year without fail. Based on current furloughs in the industry and a discussion with Dave Caplan of Genesis Alkali, Divis said that the soda ash market is projected to decrease about 20-25%. One reason is a reduced demand for glass products.
Oil and gas always have their ups and downs, but when trona is affected, it "hits home," Divis said. Problems in the trona industry could affect the county's valuation in a way not seen before, he added. Divis also referred to the possibility of bankruptcies in various industries affecting county revenues.
"That's all the bad news I can stomach for one day," he told commissioners.
The county is also taking a revenue hit in the form of sales tax. Sales tax decreased in February by 13% from the previous February and 35% in March, Slaughter said. The sales tax payment received in June is anticipated to be worse than 30%, reflecting the first full month of effect from COVID-19. Slaughter said he decided a 30% decrease for sales tax would be the best number to use for the budget.
Another major county revenue producer that has been affected by COVID-19 is historic horse racing. It supplied nearly $616,000 for the past year's budget before being shut down by health restrictions. Now that historic horse racing is being phased back in, the county should start seeing revenue from that area again, Slaughter said.
BUDGET CUTS
Following the initial budget workshop May 5, everyone who had requested money was contacted to see if they could make cuts. Some did, Berry told commissioners at the May 19 workshop. County department requests were down a little over $200,000 at that time.
Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld noted that they were meeting with all entities this year due to the extreme budget situation. Generally, organizations are facing a 5% cut in their budgets.
On June 2, Schoenfeld asked Berry if the 5% cuts that the county is asking organizations to make would lead to a loss of jobs. Berry replied that the Sweetwater County Historical Museum said it would have to get rid of one position and the Sweetwater Events Complex said the proposed cut to its budget would result in four employees being laid off.
The first component unit to meet with commissioners was the Sweetwater Events Complex. Due in large part to severe financial impacts from COVID-19, its request was up $703,303 from last year for a total of $3,489,910. Kandi Pendleton, marketing and events coordinator, said the Events Complex can usually match the amount provided by the county in revenue, but won't be able to this year due to COVID-19 impacts.
Commissioner Wally Johnson said he felt the budget for the Events Complex should be reduced by the $703,303. Events Complex Executive Director Larry Lloyd said he was hoping to make a compromise that didn't include the entire $703,303.
The Events Complex has tried to absorb as much of the loss as possible, including a 21% budget cut and moves such as as laying off all part-time employees, according to Lloyd and Pendleton.
"We've got our in-office people out mowing the grass. We've got them out doing things on the maintenance side just to keep our doors open," Lloyd said.
LOOKING FORWARD
Final budget figures will be decided at the June 25 workshop. At the end of the June 2 workshop, commissioners agreed that it will be necessary to use the cash carry over and some of the county's reserves to balance the budget.
One suggestion provided by Commissioner Wally Johnson at the June 2 workshop was a salary freeze for county employees. He said if something turns around with the economy midyear, the commission can always pay bonuses at the end of the year. It's important not to lay anyone off, he added.
One major planned expenditure that was left out of the budget was the construction of a consolidated public works and fire facility on Lagoon Drive near Rock Springs. The $22 million cost was expected to be covered by other funding sources, including bonding and some of the county's reserves.
Commissioner Roy Lloyd questioned whether this would be an appropriate time to use county reserves for the facility.
Wendling shared a list of topics to address during the final budget workshop and future discussions, including using reserves and carry over to balance the budget; taking a look at retirement incentives as the year progresses; addressing county salaries that were discussed in November; taking a good hard look again at cuts with regard to loss of jobs; a hiring freeze; the Lagoon Drive consolidated facility; and the what the reserves account amount should be.
