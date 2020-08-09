ROCK SPRINGS — The Richard Mountain fire that started on Monday afternoon is now 90% contained.
The Bureau of Land Management reported on Saturday that fire activity continues to moderate on the Richard Mountain Fire and crews are focused on achieving 100% containment by reinforcing established control lines and installing new lines as needed.
The Richard Mountain Fire is now estimated to be 7,633 acres, but the increase is due to more accurate mapping, not fire activity.
The BLM Wyoming Type 3 Incident Management Team is also working with federal, state and local agency administrators to evaluate the fire area and implement rehabilitation measures.
Dangerous red flag weather conditions remain, and fire crews will engage the fire if the need arises and the probability of success is high.
Clay Basin Road remains closed at Highway 191. Closures for Section B of the Green River in Utah have been lifted, as well as the Browns Park Road closure.
Additional fire information, including closure information, can be found on the fire’s InciWeb page at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6918/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.