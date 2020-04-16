SWEETWATER COUNTY — Several roads in southwest Wyoming are closed due to the winter storm that started Wednesday evening.
Interstate 80 is closed in both directions from Rock Springs, Exit 111, Airport and Baxter Roads, to Cheyenne due to winter conditions. As of 7 a.m. Thursday, April 16, the estimated opening time is in 13 to 15 hours.
Other closed roads include Wyoming Highway 191 South from Rock Springs, mile marker 502, southbound closure gate, to the Utah state line and Wyoming Highway 430 between Rock Springs and the Colorado state line. The estimated opening time for both is unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.