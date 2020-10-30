ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs City Hall offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 6, in anticipation of Rocky Mountain Power performing a transformer replacement.
The building will be without power including permitting, bill payment, cemetery, court and legal services. The city is encouraging residents to plan accordingly and visit City Hall offices prior to Friday.
City Hall offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday, Nov. 2, through Thursday, Nov. 5, to accommodate the closure. Questions can be directed to Mayor Tim Kaumo’s office at 307-352-1510.
