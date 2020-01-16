ROCK SPRINGS – Applause filled the boardroom Thursday night after the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees unanimously voted to seek authorization to offer a bachelor of applied science in business degree program and become a baccalaureate-granting institution.
ROCK SPRINGS — The governing body of Rock Springs is calling for quick, decisive action on a sixth cent tax initiative; requesting the city's fair share of the total requested; and asserting the right to decide which of its projects will be put before voters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.