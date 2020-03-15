CHEYENNE – Following Gov. Mark Gordon and State Superintendent Jillian Balow's recommendation that all schools remain closed to students through at least April 3, schools in Sweetwater County School District No. 1 and 2 won't meet through at least April 3.Schools in Sweetwater No. 1 already planned to be closed for spring break this week.
SWEETWATER NO. 1
"Sweetwater School District No. 1 will be following the recommendation of Governor Gordon and State Superintendent Balow to close the district schools beginning March 16 with a tentative return date of Monday, April 6. It is in the best interest of community health and efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 We will communicate information regarding the details tomorrow, Monday, March 16," a press release states.
The district is currently on a scheduled spring break, giving time to plan next steps moving forward. This closure impacts many aspects of school and families.
"We know there are concerns about food, online schooling, sports, scheduled events, make-up days, etc. All of these items and more need to be taken into consideration as we finalize the closure for Sweetwater One. We appreciate your patience as we work through the details so we can communicate all aspects of the closure in order to best meet the needs of our students, staff, and community," the statement said.
Maintenance, custodial staff, and all 12-month employees will report to work as scheduled tomorrow, unless they are not feeling well, have a fever, cough, etc. or have scheduled time off.
The district noted those with symptoms are advised to call 307-522-8523 to be connected to a triage nurse or health supervisor who can offer guidance on next steps before going to a clinic or hospital.
"As always, safety is our primary concern. Thank you for your support as our district works to ensure the health and well-being of our entire community," the Sweetawtetr No. 1 statement concluded.
SWEETWATER NO. 2
Students in Sweetwate No. #2 will not attend school between Monday, March 16, and at least April 3, the district announced Sunday afternoon.
During an emergency meeting this evening, Sweetwater County School DIstrict N. 2 Board of Trustees voted to support Governor Gordan's and Superintendent Balow's recommendation to close its public schools starting Monday.
During this period, all district activities and community use of buildings will be suspended as well.
Teachers and students will not report to school tomorrow. Year-round staff, building administrators and front office personnel, supervisors and custodial staff will report as normal, according to a press release.
GOVERNOR AND STATE SUPERINTENDENT STATEMENTS
“This is a recommendation to local superintendents and school boards, who will make the final decisions on closures. Additionally, decisions relating to the requirement for school district staff to report to work remain with local school boards of trustees. Gov. Gordon and Superintendent Balow will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments throughout this three-week period, with the goal of getting students back to classrooms as soon as safely possible,” a press release states.
This recommendation is not necessarily based on epidemiological best practices but is an attempt to allow schools and communities to prepare to operate in a way that mitigates community spread of COVID-19 and minimizes negative economic impacts locally and statewide.
"This is Wyoming, where we are all neighbors," Gordon said in the press release. "While social distancing should be a priority for all of us, it should not keep us from helping out our neighbors. I am thinking of our first responders and health care workers on the frontlines who may be without child care. This is a time, if the risk is low, to help one another out."
The governor and state superintendent urge district leadership to work within their schools and communities to ensure the continuity of learning and essential services as determined locally.
"In the midst of this pandemic, communities need the latitude, empowerment, and support to make difficult decisions that affect education, economy, and essential functions," Gordon continued. "While we safeguard the health of every person we must also do our best to continue our daily work for the economic security of our state and nation."
"Evidence of community spread in Fremont County, two confirmed cases in Sheridan County, and pending tests from across the state have led us to this," Superintendent Balow said. "Wyoming has over 90,000 square miles where schooling is an essential function in each community - the decision is difficult."
Social distancing, basic hygiene, and heightened disinfection efforts continue to be the primary means to contain COVID-19 spread. We strongly encourage everyone to continue these practices. Local school districts continue to be empowered to make decisions in consultation with the State Department of Health and local health care officials as to closure and other containment strategies.
Governor Gordon, Superintendent Balow, the State Health Officer, and others will continually evaluate COVID-19 data, guidance from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), and other reliable information to make additional recommendations.
CDC guidance and other resources are available at https://edu.wyoming.gov.
The state superintendent is exploring her ability to hold districts harmless from any financial reduction as a result of this ten instructional day loss. In addition, the Wyoming Department of Education has received a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to allow schools to offer student meals during school closures. For more information, visit https://edu.wyoming.gov/educators/covid-19-resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.