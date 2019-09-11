ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Historical Museum will be offering a regular schedule of walking tours beginning this fall. The first offering is a tour of the Rock Springs Cemetery scheduled for Friday, Sept. 20, starting at 6 pm.
The tour will begin at the directory located at the center of the cemetery and will last at least an hour.
Rock Springs native and local historian Corina K. Lee will be giving the tour. Lee is an avid local historian who has invested years researching her own family's contributions to the history of Rock Springs. While walking the cemetery documenting her family's plots, Lee became interested in other headstones and began researching those residents. Four years ago Lee put together her first cemetery walking tour, and the demand for them has grown each year. Each of her tours differs slightly based on new research, time restraints, and questions from tour participants, according to a press release.
"Lee offers a tour that teaches our local history through the lens of the lives of Rock Springs residents," said Jennifer Messer, Rock Springs Historical Museum coordinator. "Lee is incredibly respectful of the citizens she talks about and makes our local families accessible for the listener. There are so many individuals here who contributed to the community, and it is humbling to hear their stories."
The Rock Springs Cemetery is more than 100 years old and has been an important city function since the city was founded in 1889. The people of Rock Springs believed it was important enough that in 1924 volunteers worked for months to move all the unregistered graves around the community into the cemetery. In the 1980s, the cemetery was completely surveyed and relandscaped and the city began ongoing maintenance, and improvement.
Interested parties should note that as this is a walking tour there will be a good deal of walking over elevation changes and periods of standing. Please wear appropriate shoes and clothing for the weather as the ground can be both wet and uneven. Additionally the museum would appreciate guests leaving pets at home as the cemetery does not allow them on the grounds.
If you have an idea for a tour or would like to host one yourself, please contact the Rock Springs Historical Museum. It is preparing for spring and summer 2020 and would love to hear your thoughts!
ABOUT THE MUSEUM
Located in the historic City Hall building at 201 B St. in downtown Rock Springs, the Rock Springs Historical Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It is closed Sundays and major holidays.
Find out more about the museum by calling 307-362-3138 or visiting www.rwy.net or facebook.com/rsmuseum. Museum staff invites residents and visitors alike to stop by and satisfy their love of history any time they are in downtown Rock Springs.
