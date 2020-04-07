ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs leaders explained their decision to withdraw from the proposed 6th cent tax initiative. Prior to voting to endorse the position outlined in a letter to the Sweetwater County Commission, council members said they don’t want to waste all the work that went into the process but they believe now isn’t the time to go forward with the ballot initiative in November.
Councilman Keaton West, who is the council’s liaison on the tax initiative, said that while other municipalities wanted to wait a month before making a decision on going forward, Rock Springs has decided to suspend its efforts. He cited recent economic downturns, especially those precipitated by the coronavirus.
Deadlines are approaching for decisions involving bonding of potential projects or notifying the county clerk, and Mayor Tim Kaumo questioned whether the economic outlook would change for the better in a month. Sales tax collection has declined, and council members expected that trend to continue.
The city sent a letter to the Sweetwater County Commission outlining its position. Keaton noted the discussion at Tuesday’commission meeting, where commissioners questioned if the tax could pass without Rock Springs’ support and participation. While they said they hoped the tax could lead to the creation of local work and jobs, Keaton said there was no guarantee bids would go to local companies. He cited the lack of local bids among the handful of bids the city opened earlier in the meeting.
Should the ballot initiative fail, organizers would have to wait at least a year before putting it before the voters again. Rock Springs council members said they hope that medical and economic conditions improve and they could call for a special election, possibly in the spring.
“We have to do what’s best for the community,” West said.
Mayor Kaumo said while some said the final decision should be made on the public, he said based on public feedback the city has received, he said voters don’t want to consider a tax at this time. Nevertheless, he said hopefully they’ll be able to bring it back for another round in the near future.
To read the city's letter to the commission, see the story at rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.