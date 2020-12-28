ROCK SPRINGS — A Rock Springs man was arrested after allegedly charging police officers with a knife.
At 1:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, officers of the Rock Springs Police Department were dispatched to the 1000 block of Evergreen Way for a physical disturbance.
Officers said they encountered Tommy Ortega, 18, who was allegedly destroying furniture and screaming at the officers. As the officers attempted to calm him down, he armed himself with a knife and charged the officers, according to a press release. Officers used non-lethal techniques to bring him under control and into custody without injury to any of the officers or the suspect.
Ortega was placed under arrest and charged with alleged aggravated assault and battery, felony interference with peace officer, felony possession of deadly weapon with unlawful intent, and misdemeanor interference with an investigation.
This case remains under investigation.
