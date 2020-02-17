ROCK SPRINGS — A Rock Springs man was arrested Friday, Feb. 14, following alleged reckless driving and an assault in the Walmart parking lot.
Rock Springs police officers were dispatched to Walmart Friday in reference to a 57-year old male who had been assaulted in the parking lot. The man said he observed the suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Stephen Fuller, driving recklessly through the Walmart parking lot and had told him to slow down. Surveillance video showed that Fuller then got out of his vehicle and assaulted the man, according to a press release.
A short time later Fuller was located driving near his house. When an officer tried to stop him, he allegedly fled and drove recklessly with one adult passenger and one toddler-aged passenger. Fuller allegedly ran from the vehicle and jumped a fence but was located and arrested a few minutes later on multiple charges including alleged public intoxication, reckless driving, attempting to elude police officers and interfering with a peace officer or resisting arrest. Additional charges are expected to be sent to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office, according to the release
